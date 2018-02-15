Luke Wilson hailed 'a hero' for pulling woman to safety from fatal car crash

Actor Luke Wilson has been hailed ‘a hero’ after he pulled a woman to safety following a fatal car crash in Los Angeles.

Royal Tenenbaums star Wilson, the brother of Owen Wilson, pulled a 50-year-old woman from the smoking wreckage of her BMW in a crash which also involved the golf star Bill Haas.

Haas was the passenger in a Ferrari, driven by Mark William Gibello, who died at the scene of the accident.

Eye-witness 46-year-old Sean Heirigs, a tattoo artist, saw the accident with his daughter.

He said the Ferrari appeared to lose control, clipping the BMW and Wilson’s Toyota before hitting a pole.

The crash left the woman trapped in the BMW, which had flipped onto its passenger side.

“He was the hero, he led the charge,” Heirigs said of Wilson.

“She’s crying, she’s screaming, she doesn’t really know what happened and she was dangling into the passenger side. Her leg was stuck.

“We were able to get her leg out from being stuck and then she came out and Luke was pulling her through the back trunk area and then we both carried her to the curb.

“And this was all going on while the Ferrari’s wheels are still spinning and blowing rubber and smoke everywhere and it’s loud and you’re smelling lots of smoke and there’s glass.”

The woman has been hospitalised with serious injuries.

Dallas-born Wilson, 46, and who was not harmed in the crash, has not commented on the accident.

