Luke Skywalker is reunited with the Millennium Falcon in latest 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' spot

Perhaps the greatest moment among all the trailers for Star Wars: The Force Awakens was when Han Solo boarded his storied ship and pronounced to his hirsute copilot, “Chewie, we’re home.” On Wednesday night, we got a bittersweet echo of that moment, when, at the start of the newest TV spot for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) enters the Millennium Falcon, a ship he once derided as a “hunk of junk,” and visits cockpit his late Rebel pal will never see again.

The goosebumps-inducing scene represents one fresh glimpse at the anticipated film in a spot that mostly consists of bits we’ve seen previously: Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) having a hissy fit; Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) witnessing a space battle from a porthole; First Order assault walkers marching on the mineral planet of Crait; the Falcon pursued by TIE fighters; Finn (John Boyega) in an epic clash with his former commander, Captain Phasma (Gwendoline Christie); Chewbacca and his porg pal soaring into battle; a brief glimpse of General Leia (Carrie Fisher); and Luke telling Rey in the closing seconds, “This is not going to go the way you think.”

The 45-second clip, titled “Awake,” also manages to squeeze in a few new snippets of dialogue. Kylo Ren announces, presumably to Rey, “Let the past die, that’s the only way to become what you were meant to be.”

Snoke as shown in new Last Jedi TV spot. (Photo Lucasfilm)

Meanwhile, the golden-robed Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis), seen in his throne room surrounded by his Praetorian Gurads, utters ominously, “Darkness rises… and light to meet it.”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters Dec. 15.

Watch the new TV spot:



