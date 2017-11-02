Luke Skywalker is reunited with the Millennium Falcon in latest 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' spot

Perhaps the greatest moment among all the trailers for Star Wars: The Force Awakens was when Han Solo boarded his storied ship and pronounced to his hirsute copilot, “Chewie, we’re home.” On Wednesday night, we got a bittersweet echo of that moment, when, at the start of the newest TV spot for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) enters the Millennium Falcon, a ship he once derided as a “hunk of junk,” and visits cockpit his late Rebel pal will never see again.
The goosebumps-inducing scene represents one fresh glimpse at the anticipated film in a spot that mostly consists of bits we’ve seen previously: Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) having a hissy fit; Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) witnessing a space battle from a porthole; First Order assault walkers marching on the mineral planet of Crait; the Falcon pursued by TIE fighters; Finn (John Boyega) in an epic clash with his former commander, Captain Phasma (Gwendoline Christie); Chewbacca and his porg pal soaring into battle; a brief glimpse of General Leia (Carrie Fisher); and Luke telling Rey in the closing seconds, “This is not going to go the way you think.”
The 45-second clip, titled “Awake,” also manages to squeeze in a few new snippets of dialogue. Kylo Ren announces, presumably to Rey, “Let the past die, that’s the only way to become what you were meant to be.”
Meanwhile, the golden-robed Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis), seen in his throne room surrounded by his Praetorian Gurads, utters ominously, “Darkness rises… and light to meet it.”
Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters Dec. 15.
Watch the new TV spot:
Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:
2.2k