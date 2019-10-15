Luke Perry's Children To Split Late Actor's Fortune

Luke Perry's children will split the fortune left behind by the late actor, including his $2 Million home, which was legally turned over to the siblings to be split 50/50.
According to legal documents, obtained by The Blast, Luke owned multi-million dollar home in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles, and the house was held in a trust.
The Family Trust
In legal filings, and in accordance with the 'Luke Perry Revocable Trust', Jack Perry will have has 50% interest in the property and Sophie Perry has the other 50% interest.
The property was transferred into the kid's names and recorded with Los Angeles County. The home is not on the market at this point, but several real estate estimates put it at around $1.8 Million.
The Beautiful Home
In a description of the property, it is a "delightful traditional home is located on a double lot in one of Sherman Oaks nicest neighborhoods. The white picket fence and gardens welcome you to the three-bedroom, three-bath home."
The living room features "hardwood floors, a fireplace, while the den has a second fireplace, built-in bookshelves and french doors leading to the breathtaking rear yard. The luxurious master bedroom has window seats overlooking the pool, a walk-in closet and marble bathroom. The 90-foot wide rear yard is a treat for outdoor lovers.
Like Father, Like Daughter
The '90210' actor also owned a farm in Davidson County, Tennesse.
Perry also earned substantial royalties for his many hit TV shows including '90210' and 'Riverdale.'
The Tennessee Farm
His children recently celebrated his birthday with heartfelt messages to their late father, Sophie Perry, took to social media sharing a heartwarming picture with her dad.
"Happy birthday, fashion icon," she joked. "I can hear you doing your best Tim Gunn impersonation now. Love you the most."
Birthday Wishes
Several of Perry's former co-stars commented on Sophie's sweet post.
Jason Priestley wrote, "That made me laugh Sophie... sending you so much love!" andSkeet Ulrich, Madelaine Petsch and Mark Consuelos all left heart emojis.
His son, wrestler Jack Perry, shared a heartwarming post saying, "Happy birthday, old man. I'll see you somewhere."
Tragic Death
Luke Perry died on March 4, 2019, after suffering a massive stroke.