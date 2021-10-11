Luke Perry remembered by '90210' co-stars on his birthday

Luke Perry promotes the 1998-1999 season of Beverly Hills, 90210. (Photo: Everett Collection)

Luke Perry sure is loved.

His former co-stars on Beverly Hills, 90210 remembered the late actor on his birthday Monday. Perry, who would have been 55 this year, died March 4, 2019, days after suffering a massive stroke. He was 52.

More than two years later, Tori Spelling, Shannen Doherty and others who starred alongside Perry on the teen drama had kind words for their late friend.

Spelling, the long-running show's Donna Martin, one of the few characters who never romanced Perry's Dylan McKay, referred to him as "my friend and brother Luke." She continued, "You are missed so much. Not a day goes by that I don't think about you. You were one of a kind. I remember meeting you as a young insecure teen girl. You were the first boy to ever make me feel worth as a human, a female, and a comedienne."

She recalled the times he had defended her.

"As a friend and big brother. You stood up for me fiercely. Went to brawl literally for me when I was in a verbally abusive relationship and sat and talked me thru the most insecure moments of a teen angst girls life. I'll forever be "camel". The name you nicknamed me bc of my long eyelashes. You had a way of making every single human feel confident, heard, and special the minute they met you. Your energy was pure selfless love. A giver in this ungiving life. Your loving nature carried thru decades."

Perry, she remembered had often called and texted about her five children and ended their conversations with, "Uncle Luke loves them."

His parenting skills — to 24-year-old son Jack and daughter Sophie, 21 — earned high marks from her, too.

"As a parent you defined hands on. Always putting Jack and Sophie first. Loved showing off pics of Jack wrestling and the purses and pieces Sophie designed and crafted. Always saying T you and Soph would hit it off DIY'ing together [sic]."

Spelling lamented the things that she and Perry had talked about but never did, including what sounds like a scary movie with their 90210 castmates.

"2 regrets I have. We never had that Taco Tuesday family night at your house {I heard your tacos were the best} and that I couldn't fulfill your vision and dream of our cast doing that horror film you were so passionate about making with them. Sorry both those things never happened," she wrote. "Today, and everyday we all miss you and hold you in our hearts. Everyone does. You made quite the impression on this lifetime Lukey."

Meanwhile, Jennie Garth shared a snapshot of her character, Kelly, getting close with Perry's Dylan. She captioned it, "Miss you my friend."

Perry shared many of his scenes in the show's early years with Doherty, although she left the show after the first four seasons. She shared several photos of the pair coupled up and let them speak for themselves.

Luke Perry and Shannen Doherty together in the early '90s. (Photo: Instagram)

Ziering also kept his tribute simple: "Miss you pal. Happy birthday LP."

Birthday wishes also came from Christine Elise, who played Emily Valentine on a dozen episodes of the show.