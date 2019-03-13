Luke Perry's death certificate lists a funeral home in Tennessee as his final resting place but The Blast has learned that is not the case and the family is keeping the location of his burial private. Don Carter, the owner of the Taylor Funeral Home in Dickson, tells The Blast that while he wishes the "90210" […]The post Luke Perry Is Not Buried Where His Death Certificate Says He Is, Family Keeping Final Resting Place a Secret appeared first on The Blast.

Luke Perry‘s death certificate lists a funeral home in Tennessee as his final resting place but The Blast has learned that is not the case and the family is keeping the location of his burial private.

Don Carter, the owner of the Taylor Funeral Home in Dickson, tells The Blast that while he wishes the “90210” star passed through his facility, it’s just not true.

Carter says that he would have “loved” to have taken care of Perry’s burial and has no idea why his facility is listed on Perry’s death certificate. He called the whole thing “fake news” (seriously).

Taylor operates the Dickson County Memorial Gardens cemetery and Carter says he is not buried there. The Cemetery Office for the City of Dickson tells The Blast that Perry is not buried at the city’s other cemetery, Dickson Union Cemetery, which is maintained by the city.

The Blast also spoke to the two other funeral homes in Dickson — Dickson Funeral Home & Cremation Center and Spann Funeral Home — who also said they did not handle Perry’s funeral.

The mayor for the city of Vanleer, where Luke Perry’s farm was located, tells The Blast he has not heard anything about a burial for Perry and that no one has been seen coming or going from the farm lately.

The Planning & Zoning office for the County of Dickson says that no permits for a home burial have been issued for Perry’s farm.

A source close to Perry tells The Blast that the family is purposely not disclosing the location of where he is buried.

Perry’s death certificate was released on Wednesday, revealing the actor died from an ischemic stroke, which is caused by a blockage. There were no other underlying causes of death.

Perry passed away at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Burbank after being hospitalized following a stroke.

At the time, Luke Perry’s rep told The Blast, the actor was “surrounded by his children, Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, stepfather Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends” when he died.

The post Luke Perry Is Not Buried Where His Death Certificate Says He Is, Family Keeping Final Resting Place a Secret appeared first on The Blast.