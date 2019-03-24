Luke Perry's Daughter Says She's Missing 'Him a Little Extra Today' in Candid Tribute

Some days are easier than others when you’re mourning the loss of a loved one.

On Saturday, Sophie Perry shared a candid social media post in honor of her late father Luke Perry, who died at age 52 on March 4, five days after suffering a massive stroke.

“Miss him a little extra today,” Sophie, 18, wrote alongside a photograph of the pair smiling together in a car, adding two yellow heart emojis. In the image, the late actor appeared to be behind the wheel as Sophie cuddled with a dog in the next seat.

In the wake of her father’s death, Sophie has been open with her followers about her grieving process, sharing that although she is mourning in private, she’s still continuing to celebrate life — just as the actor would have wanted her to.

“Since my dad died I have received a lot of attention online. And most of it has been positive but of course, some people just can’t be nice,” Sophie wrote in an Instagram post one week after her father’s death, before revealing that she was also facing criticism from internet trolls.

“I’m here to say that I did not ask for this attention, I did not ask to be thrown into some virtual spotlight, and while I don’t mean to offend anybody, I’m also not going to cater to any one else’s needs and beliefs,” she shared. “I’m 18. I swear like a sailor and sometimes I dress like a hooker. And I support causes and you may not. And most importantly. I am going to laugh and smile and live my normal life.”

Continuing, she added: “YES I am hurt and sad and crying and beside myself with what happened to my dad. It’s the worst thing to ever happen in my life. And I am torn the f— up over it. But I’m not going to sit in my room and cry day in and day out until the internet has deemed it appropriate for me to do otherwise. And if you knew my dad you would know he wouldnt [sic] want me to. So you shouldn’t either.”

“So to those of you shaming me for my language and my wardrobe and most disgustingly, my grieving process, do us both the favor and just unfollow. It’s a waste of both of your time,” she wrote, concluding the post.

Perry had a massive stroke and was hospitalized on Feb. 27 after paramedics were dispatched to his home in Sherman Oaks, California. The actor remained “under observation” for five days until his death. A source told PEOPLE he never regained consciousness.

Perry’s rep announced the actor’s death in a statement, confirming he was “surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancée Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends.”

One day after his death, Sophie spoke out about losing her father.

“A lot has happened in this past week for me,” she captioned her Instagram post of the father and daughter. “Everything is happening so fast. I made it back from Malawi just in time to be here with my family, And in the past 24 hours I have received an overwhelming amount of love and support.”