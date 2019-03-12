Luke Perry 911 Caller Begged Officials to ‘Hurry Up and Get Here’ After Actor’s Fatal Stroke

The woman who called 911 after discovering Luke Perry in the middle of a medical emergency was able to keep her cool, but made it clear the situation was very serious.

The Blast obtained the 911 call made by a woman inside the “Beverly Hills 90210” star’s home after he suffered a major stroke. The woman can be heard, in the heavily redacted phone call, telling emergency responders they needed to “hurry up and get here.”

The 911 operator asked multiple questions, inquiring whether Perry had fallen and injured himself, and if he was breathing normally at the time. The dispatcher told the woman to stay where she was at, and let them know if Perry’s situation worsened before medical aid arrived.

He was later transported to the hospital, but unfortunately never recovered and passed away a few days later.

