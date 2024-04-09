Luke Combs, Megan Moroney, Morgan Wallen Lead ACM Awards Nominations
Luke Combs leads the nominees for the 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards with eight nods, followed by Megan Moroney and Morgan Wallen, who are tied with six each. Following behind with five nominations apiece are Lainey Wilson, Cody Johnson and Chris Stapleton.
Although the results aren’t a surprise for most of the multiply nominated artists, they provide a particularly big look for Moroney, a critical favorite who is still promoting her debut album, which produced a No. 1 single in “Tennessee Orange.”
The ACMs are entering their third year of being streamed exclusively on Prime Video, after decades of previously being seen on one of the big three broadcast networks. For the second year in a row, the awards will be streamed live from from Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas, with a date set for May 16 at 8 p.m. ET/5 PT.
Earlier this week, Jelly Roll was the big winner at the CMT Music Awards, sweeping all three categories he was in, including music video of the year. The newly minted superstar doesn’t have quite as outsize a presence in the just-announced ACM nominations, but he does have four, which ties him with Jordan Davis.
Kelsea Ballerini, who just hosted the CMT Awards for the fourth and final time, has three nominations for the ACMs, tying her with Zach Bryan with that number.
One of the nominations Jelly Roll can claim is the top one, entertainer of the year. There, he’ll be up against Combs, Johnson, Stapleton, Wallen, Wilson and Kane Brown.
The female artist of the year category puts Moroney and Wilson up against Kelsea Ballerini, Ashley McBryde and Kacey Musgraves.
The male artist category includes five of the previously mentioned names: Combs, Johnson, Stapleton, Wallen and Jelly Roll.
Combs’ leading eight nominations come for Entertainer of the Year; Male Artist of the Year; Album of the Year (Artist & Producer nominations); Single of the Year (Artist & Producer nominations); Song of the Year; Music Event of the Year. (Combs is doubly nominated for the album category because the ACM, pretty much alone among awards orgs, counts twice artists who double as songwriters or producers on an album or track.)
The 59th annual show is being produced by Dick Clark Productions, with Raj Kapoor as executive producer and showrunner, Patrick Menton as co-executive producer, Damon Whiteside as executive producer for the Academy of Country Music, Barry Adelman as executive producer for DCP and John Saade as consulting producer for Amazon MGM Studios.
A complete list of nominations:
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Jelly Roll
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Lainey Wilson
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Kelsea Ballerini
Ashley McBryde
Megan Moroney
Kacey Musgraves
Lainey Wilson
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs
Jelly Roll
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
DUO OF THE YEAR
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Maddie & Tae
The War And Treaty
GROUP OF THE YEAR
Flatland Cavalry
Lady A
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Kassi Ashton
Ashley Cooke
Hannah Ellis
Kylie Morgan
Megan Moroney
NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
ERNEST
Kameron Marlowe
Dylan Scott
Conner Smith
Nate Smith
NEW DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR
Neon Union
Restless Road
Tigirlily Gold
ALBUM OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
Gettin’ Old – Luke Combs
Producer: Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton, Luke Combs
Record Company-Label: River House Artists / Columbia Nashville
Higher – Chris Stapleton
Producer: Chris Stapleton, Dave Cobb, Morgane Stapleton
Record Company-Label: Mercury Nashville
Leather – Cody Johnson
Producers: Trent Willmon
Record Company-Label: CoJo Music LLC / Warner Music Nashville LLC
One Thing At A Time – Morgan Wallen
Producers: Joey Moi, Cameron Montgomery, Charlie Handsome, Jacob Durrett
Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records / Republic Records / Mercury Records
Rolling Up the Welcome Mat (For Good) – Kelsea Ballerini
Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Alysa Vanderheym
Record Company-Label: Black River Entertainment
SINGLE OF THE YEAR[Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
Burn It Down – Parker McCollum
Producer: Jon Randall
Record Company-Label: MCA Nashville
Fast Car – Luke Combs
Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton
Record Company-Label: River House Artists / Columbia Nashville
Last Night – Morgan Wallen
Producer: Joey Moi, Charlie Handsome
Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records / Republic Records / Mercury Records
Need A Favor – Jelly Roll
Producer: Austin Nivarel
Record Company-Label: Stoney Creek Records / BMG Nashville
Next Thing You Know – Jordan Davis
Producer: Paul DiGiovanni
Record Company-Label: MCA Nashville
SONG OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]
Fast Car – Luke Combs
Songwriters: Tracy Chapman
Publishers: Purple Rabbit
Heart Like A Truck – Lainey Wilson
Songwriters: Dallas Wilson, Lainey Wilson, Trannie Anderson
Publishers: Sony / ATV Countryside; Songs of Riser House; Songs of Wild Cat Well Music
Next Thing You Know – Jordan Davis
Songwriters: Chase McGill, Greylan James, Jordan Davis, Josh Osborne
Publishers: Family Farm Songs; Hold On Can I Get A Number 1 Music; Songs of Universal Inc.
The Painter – Cody Johnson
Songwriters: Benjy Davis, Kat Higgins, Ryan Larkins
Publishers: Big Music Machine; BMG Platinum Songs US; Nashblonde Music; Pompano Run Music; Songs for Ellie May; Sony / ATV Tree Publishing; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Group; Well That Was Awkward Music
Tennessee Orange – Megan Moroney
Songwriters: Ben Williams, David Fanning, Megan Moroney, Paul Jenkins
Publishers: 33 Creative; Bone Bone Creative; Sony / ATV Tree Publishing
MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
Can’t Break Up Now – Old Dominion, Megan Moroney
Producers: Brad Tursi, Geoff Sprung, Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Whit Sellers, Ross Copperman, Kristian Bush
Record Company-Label: Three Up Three Down, LLC / Columbia Nashville
Different ‘Round Here – Riley Green (Ft. Luke Combs)
Producer: Dann Huff
Record Company-Label: BMLG Records
I Remember Everything – Zach Bryan (feat. Kacey Musgraves)
Producer: Zach Bryan
Record Company-Label: Belting Bronco Records / Warner Records, Inc
Man Made A Bar – Morgan Wallen (feat. Eric Church)
Producer: Joey Moi
Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records / Mercury Records / Republic Records
Save Me – Jelly Roll (with Lainey Wilson)
Producers: Zach Crowell, David Ray Stevens
Record Company-Label: Stoney Creek Records / BMG Nashville
VISUAL MEDIA OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]
Burn It Down – Parker McCollum
Producers: Christen Pinkston &Wesley Stebbins-Perry
Director: Dustin Haney
Human – Cody Johnson
Producer: Christen Pinkston &Wesley Stebbins-Perry
Director: Dustin Haney
In Your Love – Tyler Childers
Producer: Kacie Barton, Whitney Wolanin, Nicholas Robespierre, Ian Thorton, Silas House
Director: Bryan Schlam
Next Thing You Know – Jordan Davis
Producer: Jamie Stratakis
Director: Running Bear (Stephen Kinigopoulos, Alexa Stone)
Tennessee Orange – Megan Moroney
Producer: Lauren Starr, Saul Levitz, Laura Burhenn
Director: Jason Lester
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Jessie Jo Dillon
Ashley Gorley
Hillary Lindsey
Chase McGill
Josh Thompson
ARTIST-SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Zach Bryan
ERNEST
HARDY
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
