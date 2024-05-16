Luke Bryan heads to pastures outside of Minnesota for the 2024 Farm Tour

May 15—EYOTA, Minn. — After two planned years of Luke Bryan's Farm Tour in Eyota, the country superstar will not return to Minnesota this year.

His Farm Tour, from Sept. 21 to 28, will include performances in Marshville, North Carolina, Shelbyville, Kentucky, Millersport, Ohio, and Smithton, Pennsylvania. Tickets are available on the Luke Bryan website with the show in Smithton already sold out.

"Time to get your boots and those farmer's tans ready y'all: our 15th #FarmTour will be hitting the fields this fall," Bryan shared in a Facebook post. "I'm excited to bring out Conner Smith, Tucker Wetmore, The Peach Pickers with Rodney Clawson, and DJ ROCK while we party and honor the American Farmer."

The Farm Tour honors farmers and fights hunger in local communities. The shows partner with Bayer and Feeding America to donate meals and raise funds for food banks and local farmers. At the Gar-lin Dairy Farm in Eyota, students from Dover-Eyota Public Schools fundraised with event parking for the Spanish club's trip to Ecuador in 2022. Two years ago, Bryan scheduled six farm shows and in 2023 there were five shows.

The closest Bryan will come to Minnesota on his Mind of a Country Boy Tour is Des Moines, Iowa, on Aug. 24, Chicago, Illinois, on Aug. 25 and Somerset, Wisconsin, on Sept. 5.

Bryan's Farm Tour stop in Eyota was canceled due to weather in 2023. The Farm Tour said in an announcement at the time, "The safety of each of you is our first concern and we do not want to jeopardize that in any way. We love Farm Tour and all of you who support these shows and the American Farmer."

On a cold and windy Saturday in September 2022, Bryan fans grooved with blankets wrapped around themselves. The open field was packed with 20,000 people. He performed hits including "I Don't Want This Night to End," "Huntin', Fishin' and Lovin' Every Day" and "Country On." The Allen family of the Gar-lin Dairy Farm were honored on stage with a check from Bayer.

Bryan also praised Caledonia native Abby Blake for her audition on this season's American Idol. Blake exited the show with a strong performance during Hollywood Week.