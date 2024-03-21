Lukas Gage: White Lotus actor sorry for Shania Twain wedding 'time wasting'

Lukas Gage: The wedding featured in an episode of the Kardashians' reality TV show last year

White Lotus actor Lukas Gage has apologised to Shania Twain after she sang a ballad at his wedding, as his marriage lasted just six months.

Gage told a US TV show he wanted to say sorry to Twain for "wasting her time".

The actor played Dillon, who gets entangled with his hotel manager boss Armond in series one of White Lotus.

He married hair stylist Chris Appleton, whose clients include Kim Kardashian, after two months' dating, he told Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Canadian music star and five-time Grammy winner Twain sang her 1998 hit, You're Still the One, before the Las Vegas ceremony.

Shania Twain was the wedding singer for Gage and his ex-husband Chris Appleton

Gage, whose TV work also includes Euphoria, called the marriage "a manic episode", and was also asked about wearing fur coats at the wedding ceremony.

"Did someone from the Kardashians TV show hand you fur coats and say, 'You're getting married in these right now?'" Andy Cohen asked him.

Gage replied: "Literally, I don't know what went through my head. I don't know what happened. The fur coats was a horrible idea."

White Lotus stars: Lukas Gage pictured with Jennifer Coolidge

The ceremony featured in an episode of the Kardashians' reality TV show last year, when they asked Kim to officiate at their wedding.

"Kim's great," Gage said. "She was really sweet to fly us all out and take care of us and pay for everything.

"I want to apologise to Shania Twain for wasting her time.... I mean, 'We're still holding on, you're still the one' after, like, three weeks? That was unhinged. That was like the biggest waste of her time.

"But, I love you, Shania. I'm really sorry about that."

The Los Angeles Times reported that Appleton filed for divorce from Gage in November last year, citing "irreconcilable differences". The British-born hair stylist's other clients include Jennifer Lopez, Ariana Grande, Katy Perry and Dua Lipa.

He has not yet commented publicly on Gage's comments.