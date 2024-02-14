Luis Ruelas and Bo Dietl Sued for Alleged Hacking and ‘Harassment and Abuse’ of Ex

Oh DEAR, what is this? Someone needs to call the Teresa Giudice Cleaning Crew because Luis Ruelas is back in the news! On the bright side, Luis isn’t alone in his latest brush with notoriety. He’s bringing old pal Bo Dietl with him.

Golly, we haven’t thought about Bo since the Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 reunion when Luis turned a fascinating shade of crimson and exclaimed, “Bo Dietl knows shit about everybody in this room!” Ah,memories. Now both Bo and Luis have reunited to mutually be sued by Luis’ ex, Vanessa Reiser. Page Six has the scoop.

“Harassment and abuse”

Luis might have thought the door was closed regarding his ex Vanessa, but he would be wrong. Court docs show Luis and his buddy Detective Bo are being hauled in front of a judge for allegedly hacking computers. Hacking never seemed like it would be in Luis’ wheelhouse, but perhaps his talents have no boundaries.

Bo, Luis, and a group of New York lawyers are being sued after claims they broke the law by obtaining sensitive data to take down a “previous lover” who was not named in the legal papers. Attorney Kevin Johnson confirmed the “lover” was indeed Vanessa.

The lawsuit accuses Bo, Luis, AND their counsel of trying to let Vanessa’s alleged skeletons out of the closet and did it “with criminal, reckless, malicious, fraudulent intent devised to defraud” the plaintiff. Additionally, they’re also accused of trying to cover up these actions.

Luis, Buddy Bo, and friends are suspected of using “subterfuge, dissemination and other fraudulent pretext” to continue the alleged “harrassment and abuse” against Vanessa.

“[They] took [files] both private and professional in masse from those computers illegally accessed by the same,” legal docs state. Now Luis and Bo, along with their attorneys, are accused of violating the Federal Wiretap Act, the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, and the New Jersey Wiretapping and Electronic Surveillance Control Act.

Hey, remember when Monica Garcia got fired for having a troll website? Anyway, Luis and the gang are being sued for damages related to the case. Expect Teresa and the Clean Up Crew to arrive shortly.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 is expected to air on Bravo in mid-2024.

