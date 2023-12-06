Luis Fernández Named Chairman of Telemundo Enterprises

Luis Fernández has been appointed chairman of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises. Fernández, who previously served as president of Telemundo’s news division, Noticias Telemundo, from 2015-2021, will report directly to Cesar Conde, chairman of NBCUniversal News Group.

“Throughout his extraordinary career, Luis has time and again shown visionary leadership, building and growing the most successful Spanish language media organizations in the United States and overseas,” Conde said in a statement. “At this moment in Telemundo’s storied history, we are so fortunate to have someone of Luis’s experience and stature to rejoin our team and excited about what the future holds for Telemundo and its audiences under his leadership.”

Before joining Telemundo, Fernández served as CEO of Radio Television Española (RTVE), Spain’s state-run TV and radio service; president of Univision Entertainment and Univision Studios; and international CEO of Real Madrid based in Beijing.

“As our communities are increasingly playing a greater role in American culture, politics, sports and commerce, this is our time to meet the moment,” Fernández said about his new role and return to Telemundo Enterprises after announcing his retirement from the company in 2021.

Fernández succeeds Beau Ferrari, who has served as chairman for the past three years and will transition to the role of senior advisor to the chairman of the news group and NBCUniversal for strategic growth opportunities, according to a press release.

“Under Beau’s successful leadership, Telemundo has remained a highly influential voice to Spanish-speaking audiences throughout the nation,” added Conde. “He has led Telemundo during a transformative time. He and the team delivered innovative content across all platforms and record financial results. I look forward to continuing to work closely with him in his new role.”

