Ludacris and Wife Eudoxie Bridges Are Expecting Their Second Child Together: 'The Greatest Gift'

Katie Campione
Congratulations are in order for Ludacris and his wife Eudoxie Bridges!

The couple announced Friday that they are expecting their second child together. In an Instagram post for Eudoxie's birthday, the "Act a Fool" rapper shared two photos of his wife cradling her baby bump.

"How is it YOUR Birthday & Your Giving Me The Greatest Gift?" he wrote in the caption. "Joyeux Anniversaire Mrs Bridges 👼🏽."

This will be the fourth child for Ludacris, 43, and his second with wife Eudoxie. The couple also share 5-year-old daughter Cadence.

He also has a 6-year-old daughter Cai and a 13-year-old daughter Karma from previous relationships.

The Fast and Furious star and his wife married over the holidays in 2014 on the same day he popped the question with a romantic proposal aboard a private plane.

"She didn't say yes. She said HELL YES! #milehighproposal," Ludacris posted on Instagram.

After tying the knot, Eudoxie shared a sweet photo of their wedding day with the caption: "Great way to go into the new year!"

With a house full house of kids ages 5 to 18, the rapper has been focused recently on creating more family-oriented content. Last year, he spoke with HuffPost about his project KidNation, which aims to provide "a fun, safe, and educational media platform" for children.

He told the outlet that his daughters were "the springboard" for the initiative and reviewed every piece of content he created for the platform.

"We have a song about doing your chores and getting rewarded afterwards," he said. "My youngest daughter watched it one time and pulled a stool up to the sink and started washing the dishes. I asked, 'What are you doing?' And she said, 'My birthday is coming up, and I want to be able to get a reward for doing my chores as well.' That's a perfect example of music and influence turning to action."

The rapper added that he often learns just as much from his kids as he hopes they learn from him.

"Kids can sometimes teach us more or reinforce more to us than we can to them," he told HuffPost. "They're so innocent, and they lead with so much love."

