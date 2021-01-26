Ludacris Has Mercedes-Benz Stolen at ATM in Atlanta

Image via Getty/Prince Williams/Wireimage

Ludacris had a bad start to his week when his car was stolen while trying to make a quick stop at the ATM, the local NBC affiliate reports.

Atlanta police say they were flagged down by the rapper around 4:40 p.m. ET on Monday. Luda told the authorities that he stopped at the ATM and left his car running. This proved to be a fateful mistake as it allowed the robber easy access to the 2 Fast 2 Furious actor's black Mercedes-Benz.

Luda admitted to the police that he only heard his car speed off behind him and he didn't see the culprit's face. Yet, the officers were able to track the car electronically to a location in northwest Atlanta. Police found property belonging to Ludacris at the address, but the car had been moved. Investigators continued to track the car until it was found in a parking deck in Midtown. The Benz was unoccupied when it was located and returned back to the rapper-turned-actor.

Police did not disclose the location where Ludacris's car was initially stolen. Also, there have been no reported arrests or persons of interest regarding the incident. Atlanta authorities say that 99 cars were stolen in the first week of January. Like Ludacris, the majority of these cars were left running with the keys inside of them.

