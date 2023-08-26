Lucy Letby: UK Producer Wins Access To Police Behind Investigation Into Britain’s Worst Child Killer

British production company ITN has won the rights to make a documentary digging deep into the investigation by police that brought the UK’s worst child killer Lucy Letby to justice.

The Times reports that the production company has between more than six other companies, including the BBC, after a tender process, to secure exclusive access to Cheshire Police and the British Crown Prosecution Service, who will detail their investigation into the deaths of newborn babies at Countess of Cheshire Hospital between 2015 and 2016.

The paper reports that the documentary could be distributed on the Netflix streaming platform or via UK broadcaster Channel 4.

Letby was convicted of murdering seven babies and attempting to murder six more in the natal unit of the hospital, where she worked as a highly regarded nurse. She was given a life sentence earlier this week, with her lawyers saying there are no grounds for appeal. Letby has made no statement since the conclusion of her trial, nor did she attend court for her sentencing.

Since Letby was found guilty, several documentaries have already appeared exploring the case. The BBC aired Lucy Letby: The Nurse Who Killed in its prestigious Panorama primetime slot, which concentrated on an alleged cover-up by hospital bosses, and how they ignored alarms raised about Letby by senior doctors. ITV dug into Letby’s personal background in its doc which was given the same title.

ITN previously worked with West Yorkshire Police on a four-part series about forensic science, to air on Channel 5 in 2024.

