LuckyChap, Vertigo Entertainment Producing ‘The Sims’ Movie From Kate Herron and Briony Redman

WooHoo, a film adaptation of “The Sims” is in the works!

LuckyChap principals Margot Robbie, Josey McNamara and Tom Ackerley will produce alongside Roy Lee for Vertigo Entertainment.

Kate Herron, who helmed “Loki,” is set to direct the movie and co-write with Briony Redman. The writing duo most recently collaborated on the script for a “Doctor Who” episode. Herron is next set to direct an episode on the second season of “The Last of Us.”

“The Sims” is one of the best-selling video game franchises of all time, moving more than 200 million copies since its first entry in 2000. The sandbox games from Electronic Arts allow users to control virtual “Sims,” fulfilling their needs and simulating their lives: going to work, finding love and raising families (or, in the case of some more sadistic players, placing them in a pool and removing the ladder).

“The Sims” is part of the larger “Sim” series, which began in 1989 with Will Wright’s “SimCity.” There is no cast attached to the film project yet.

LuckyChap saw massive success in 2023 with Warner Bros.’ “Barbie,” and also produced Prime Video’s “Saltburn” from director Emerald Fennell, and the Sundance favorite “My Old Ass” with Aubrey Plaza, which sold to Amazon MGM Studios for $15 million.

Sources tell Variety that development on “The Sims” project is still early and CAA is shopping the hot package, so it’s anyone’s guess who which studio will land the title.

To note, though, LuckyChap’s principal trio were presented with the key to Warner Bros. in February, as part of a celebration of the company’s new multi-year, first-look film deal. After grossing $1.45 billion globally, “Barbie” was the highest-grossing movie of 2023 as well as the biggest film in the studio’s 100-year history. The film was nominated for eight Academy Awards, including best picture, the second such nod for LuckyChap.

However, the company has strong relationships all across town. On the TV side, LuckyChap is locked into a first-look deal with Amazon Studios and has produced series for Netflix (“Maid”) and Hulu (“Dollface,” “Mike”). Plus, their next film “Naughty,” directed by Olivia Wilde, is set up at Universal.

The Insneider was the first to report the news.

