‘Lucky Hank’ Out of Luck as AMC Cancels Bob Odenkirk Dramedy After One Season

Lucky Hank wasn’t lucky enough to secure a second season as AMC has canceled the Bob Odenkirk-starring dramedy after only eight episodes.

A stark contrast to the actor’s role on Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, Lucky Hank starred Odenkirk as the chairman of a Rust Belt university suffering from a midlife crisis of sorts.

The Season One finale aired in May, but the series was left hanging on a renewal pending both the writers and actors strikes; while those strikes have been resolved for months, AMC ultimately made the decision to can the show Friday.

“We’re proud of ‘Lucky Hank’ and thankful for the work of everyone who brought this unique, playful and deeply human show to viewers, from the talented creative team to our partners at Sony and, of course, Bob, Mireille [Enos] and the entire cast and crew,” AMC said in a statement.

“Unfortunately, we are not able to proceed with a second season, but we are glad these eight episodes exist on AMC+ and will continue to find new fans – or be seen again by viewers who come back to spend more time with Hank, Lily and the entertaining cast of characters at Railton College.”

The cancelation also ends Odenkirk’s 16-year tenure on AMC, as the actor appeared on Breaking Bad from 2008 to 2013, then Better Call Saul from 2015 to 2022, and finally Lucky Hank in 2023. The series also joins the lengthy list of shows that were canceled — like The Great, How I Met Your Father, A League of Their Own, The Peripheral and more — amid or following the strikes.

