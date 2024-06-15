“Lucky to be here”: Gordon Ramsay speaks out after serious cycling accident

(WHTM) – Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay shared an “important message” to fans on social media after a serious cycling accident.

Ramsay took to social media and posted photos and a video detailing the “really bad accident” that happened in Connecticut.

“It really shook me, and honestly I’m lucky to be here,” he said, sharing before and after images of his ride that included a cracked helmet and torn riding shirt.

“I’m doing ok and did not break any bones or suffer any major injuries but I am a bit bruised up looking like a purple potato,” Ramsay said. “I’m thankful for all the doctors, nurses and staff at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London who looked after me and checked me out, but most thankful for my helmet that saved my life.”

“I’m in pain, it’s been a brutal week and I’m sorta getting through it,” he added while showing a side of his body a dark purple.

The 57-year-old father of six added that no matter how far the trip or the age, it’s important to wear a helmet while riding a bike. The restauranteur and host of more than a dozen television shows, Ramsay is a multi-time Triathalon competitor and often shares pictures of himself riding alongside snaps of his culinary creations.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, there were an estimated 423,100 bicycle-related injuries treated in the emergency department in 2021. The majority of those were individuals under 18, as well as those 50 and up. However, the commission says in 2020 the number of bicycle injuries was down 35% compared to 1973.

It’s recommended that bike helmets are worn low on your forehead, sits evenly on your head, and is used with a tight chinstrap.

