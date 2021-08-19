Lucille Ball's daughter picks a side in Nicole Kidman biopic casting controversy

Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz's daughter shares secrets from the set of Being the Ricardos. (Photo: Getty Images)

The internet erupted when photos emerged of Nicole Kidman in costume as Lucille Ball, but the Australian actress has the support of the legendary I Love Lucy star's daughter.

Lucie Arnaz spoke to Palm Springs Life about Aaron Sorkin's upcoming biopic Being the Ricardos, in which Kidman and Javier Bardem portray her iconic parents. Kidman's casting, in particular, sparked some outrage, but Lucie calls the Oscar-winner "astounding."

"Nicole did a spectacular job. The two days that I watched [on set], though, were both little flashbacks, so she was playing Lucy in the late '30s and mid-'40s. She wasn't Lucy of Lucy Ricardo fame yet, so it was a trifle different," Lucie, who is also an entertainer, explained. "And I know she meant it to be, so it could feel different. But boy, what she did was astounding. She's got such poise and class."

Lucie, one of two children Ball and Desi Arnaz shared, is happy Sorkin didn't cast look-alikes.

"I mean, nobody was cast because they look exactly like somebody. They were cast because they're spectacular performers, actors, and they can capture the basic essence of what has been written in this script. And Aaron was adamant about that and thank God. I'm looking forward to seeing the finished product," she added.

Although Lucie supports the biopic, she said she's unhappy about some creative liberties the writer-director is taking — and apparently, karma agrees.

"There are certain scenes that I wished hadn't been in the feature film. I couldn't get my way and have them taken out, but they weren't accurate. And I thought, 'That shouldn't be in there, because that never happened. That's not true,'" Lucie shared. "And it's not just theatrical license, it just wasn't true. And the day they shot the scene, the sprinklers went off on the set and destroyed the whole set."

Story continues

Sorkin's project is extremely hush-hush, but Lucie revealed a few more details about the project.

"It takes place, primarily, during rehearsals for one of the shows," she explained. "But stuff happens that week that didn't happen altogether the way Aaron has written it. He's taking some theatrical license and sort of cramming a couple of true events that did happen, they just didn't happen at the same time. But you do learn a lot about what it was like back then."

Despite a few creative differences, Lucie praised Sorkin and his "incredible" dialogue.

"I think he treated my mother and my father really well. I think they are accurate composites of these people. And what I've seen of it... I haven't seen any of the rushes, but I was on the set for just two days. What I saw was extraordinarily classy and first-rate," she concluded. "The people that he has cast are just really great performers."