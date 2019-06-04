Lucifer Star Tom Ellis Marries Longtime Girlfriend, Writer Meaghan Oppenheimer

Tom Ellis is a married man!

Lucifer‘s leading man wed writer Meaghan Oppenheimer over the weekend in a ceremony attended by several of his co-stars.

“My new wife @moppyoppenheimer was a little unsure about my choice of transport for the honeymoon,” Ellis, 40, said in an Instagram caption under a photo of the two standing on a bridge next to a canoe in their wedding garb. He went on to thank “everyone who made our special day so precious,” including their photographer and wedding planner.

Oppenheimer, 33, also posted a photo from the happy day on her Instagram, captioning a photo of the two on the dance floor simply, “married!!!!!! 🎉❤️.” The bride wore a long-sleeved, lace dress from designer Naeem Khan.

Lucifer co-stars Lauren German, Lesley-Anne Brandt, D. B. Woodside, Aimee Garcia, Kevin Alejandro, and Rachael Harris, were all in attendance, according to E! News.

The former PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man of the Week and Oppenheimer have been dating since 2015.

Oppenheimer’s writing credits include Fear the Walking Dead on AMC and Queen America, which she created, on Facebook Watch.

The couple asked guests to donate money to Planned Parenthood in lieu of wedding gifts.

“Thank you to all the people that have been asking about wedding gifts or charitable donations for my upcoming nuptials with @MoppyOpps that is so kind. If you would like to make a donation to @PPFA #plannedparenthood we would be very grateful,” Ellis tweeted in May.

Oppenheimer posted a similar tweet, saying, “We’ve had some people asking where they can donate or send gifts in honor of @tomellis17 and my upcoming wedding. We want to thank everyone for their thoughtfulness and ask that, if you feel like it, you donate to Planned Parenthood @PPFA– thank you! #StoptheBans.”

The ask came after several states, led by Alabama, passed restrictive abortion laws.

View photos Meaghan Oppenheimer, Tom Ellis | Todd Williamson/Getty Images More

The nuptials mark Ellis’ second marriage.

He was married to actress Tazmin Outhwaite for eight years before they divorced in 2014. The two share daughters, Marnie, 6, and Florence, 10. Ellis also has another daughter, Nora, 14, from a previous relationship.

Ellis previously told PEOPLE that while his girls are fans of him as a dad, they don’t care so much about his acting chops.

“My kids are the least impressed about any work that I do, which is quite amusing,” he said back in 2016. “Time and time again, if I’m on the telly, I’ll go: ‘Look, it’s Dad on the telly,’ and they’ll sort of look up … give it a cursory glance and then carry on with what they’re doing ’cause it really doesn’t faze them at all.”

“So yeah, they are my biggest fans as a dad but not as an actor.”