Luann de Lesseps Pleads Not Guilty After Arrest for Disorderly Intoxication

Luann de Lesseps has pleaded not guilty after her arrest for disorderly intoxication.

The Real Housewives of New York City star entered her plea in Florida on Friday, ET confirms. De Lesseps was arrested in Palm Beach on Dec. 24 and released on her own recognizance from the jail 10 hours later.

The former countess took to Twitter soon after her arrest to apologize for her behavior, writing, "I want to offer my most sincere apologies to anyone that I might have offended with my behavior. This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding and being here brought up buried emotions."

"I am committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018," she added.

De Lesseps married Tom D'Agostino in a New Year's Eve ceremony in Palm Beach last year. Seven months later, she announced that they were going their separate ways, and their divorce was finalized one month later, on Sept. 18.

On Friday, the same day the reality star pleaded not guilty, she revealed that she was checking herself into an alcohol treatment center.

"After the events of last Saturday night in Palm Beach, I am truly embarrassed. I have decided to seek professional guidance and will be voluntarily checking into an alcohol treatment center," she wrote on Facebook. "I intend to turn this unfortunate incident into a positive life changing event."

Reporting by Kelly Agnes.

