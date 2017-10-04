LuAnn de Lesseps Finalizes Divorce From Tom D'Agostino Just Over a Month After Announcing Split

The 'Real Housewives' star is currently helping the American Red Cross with hurricane relief efforts.

LuAnn de Lesseps is officially a single woman.

The 52-year-old reality star's rep confirms to ET that Lesseps' divorce from Tom D’Agostino was finalized on Sept. 18.

In early August, the Real Housewives of New York City cast member tweeted that she and D’Agostino had decided to call it quits after seven months of marriage.

Her rep tells ET that de Lesseps is currently in the Florida Keys to help the American Red Cross with hurricane relief efforts. Her Real Housewives cast mate, Bethenny Frankel, also flew down to Puerto Rico to offer aide to those affected by the recent natural disasters.

Prior to her divorce being finalized, de Lesseps sat down with Bravo's Andy Cohen and revealed what went wrong in her short-lived marriage to D’Agostino.

"I don’t think he could really give up his bachelor life to lead a married life the way I wanted to," she said. "I think that he really loved me, I really do. He still loves me. At this age, it’s really hard to change people… I expected more. I expected him to change.”

