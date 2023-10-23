Luann de Lesseps and Dorinda Medley Defend One Another

Andy Cohen presents BFFs and RHONY alums Luann de Lesseps and Dorinda Medley with some of their more controversial moments from the show and they tell him whether or not they can defend their bestie’s past actions. Luann says she can defend Dorinda’s engagement toast to her and Tom D’Agostino because it came from the heart, even if it was a little scrambled. Dorinda says she can defend Luann for making fun of the birthday cake her mom got for her because her famous speech about making it nice came out of it while Luann clears up that she actually wasn’t making fun of the cake at all.

