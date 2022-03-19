Luann de Lesseps Apologizes After New York City Bar Incident: 'My Struggles with Alcohol Are Real'

Luann de Lesseps

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Luann de Lesseps has issued an apology to the staff of a New York City bar after her "tipsy" incident there on Thursday.

The Real Housewives of New York City star, 56, shared a statement Saturday following reports that she made a scene at The Townhouse of New York, where she sang on the mic in the piano room to fellow patrons. She was not sober at the time.

"This week, after a regrettable incident I was faced with the truth," de Lesseps began her Instagram statement. "I want to apologize to the staff at Townhouse and anyone else I may have offended by my behavior."

"Clearly my struggles with alcohol are real!" she continued. "While I've made great strides over the years, there's been times I've fallen. It's one day at a time! I'm in recovery and taking steps to ensure this doesn't happen again."

The Bravo star ended her message by writing, "I'm grateful to my family and my friends for their constant support."

De Lesseps' message was met with support from fellow Real Housewives franchise stars, including New Jersey star Margaret Josephs, who commented, "🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️👧🏼."

Beverly Hills' Lisa Rinna wrote, "Sending you love ❤️," while former RHONY star Kelly Bensimon added, "We love you and support you!"

luann de lesseps

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Following de Lesseps' piano bar incident, a source told PEOPLE Friday that "Luann works very hard to maintain a healthy lifestyle," adding, "but she made a mistake and fell off the wagon."

The insider shared that de Lesseps was "using this experience as a valuable lesson" going forward. "She will be taking steps to make sure it doesn't happen again," they added.

De Lesseps has struggled with her sobriety over the years. In 2017, she was arrested for battery, trespassing, and disorderly intoxication. She later entered an alcohol treatment center voluntarily, telling PEOPLE at the time, "I intend to turn this unfortunate incident into a positive life-changing event."

In 2018, she entered rehab again and completed her probation in 2019. The next year, de Lesseps began drinking once more, but quit during the COVID-19 pandemic. In November 2021, she launched her own non-alcoholic wine, Fosé Rosé.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.