Lovers & Friends 2024: Usher, Janet Jackson, Backstreet Boys to Headline

Backstreet’s Back — and so is Lovers & Friends. The Las Vegas music festival announced its 2024 lineup with headlining performances from Backstreet Boys, Janet Jackson, and Usher, who will be performing his career-defining album Confessions in celebration of its 20th anniversary.

Scheduled for just one day on Saturday, May 4, at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds, the annual nostalgia fest will also feature appearances from Alicia Keys, Snoop Dogg, Gwen Stefani, Nelly Furtado, Ludacris, Mary J. Blige, Ciara, TLC, M.I.A., T-Pain, Nelly, Akon, Ne-Yo, Timbaland, Keyshia Cole, Monica, Eve, Brandy, Kelly Rowland, Sean Paul, Mario, JoJo, Lloyd, and dozens more.

Lil Wayne has also adopted the album-setlist format. He’s billed to be performing his pivotal 2008 album The Carter III in its entirety, including the unmatched run of singles: “Lollipop,” “A Milli,” “Got Money,” and “Mrs. Officer.”

Presale registration for tickets is currently available on the official Lovers & Friends website. Presale is scheduled to begin on Friday, Jan. 26 at 10 a.m. PST. Any remaining tickets will be released in a general sale at a later date.

2024 marks the third year of the festival, which launched in 2022 with headlining performances from Usher, Ludacris, and Lauryn Hill. Last year’s festival was headlined by Missy Elliott, Usher, and Mariah Carey. Usher is clearly in his headlining era. In just a few weeks, he will headline the 2024 Super Bowl LVIII halftime show. Meanwhile, Janet Jackson recently announced the 35-show Together Again tour, on which she will be joined by Nelly.

Also on the lineup this year are Lupe Fiasco, Ying Yang Twins, Keri Hilson, Paul Wall, J Holiday, Amerie, E-40, Robin Thicke, Jason Derulo, Method Man & Redman, and more.





