'It's a love story': Taylor Swift congratulates Travis Kelce after Chiefs win Super Bowl

Could this be any more of a real-life rom com? Taylor Swift rushes the field to congratulate boyfriend and star tight end Travis Kelce. Cue the music, play the credits and what a wrap to a love romance that unfolded on global television during the NFL season.

The two embraced after he celebrated the win from the podium. They walked away with Kelce's arm over her shoulder.

For the presentation of the trophy, Travis Kelce sang a rousing version of “Viva Las Vegas."

“The goal's always been to get three,” Kelce said, referring to the Chief's three Super Bowl wins in recent years, “but we couldn’t get here without getting two and having a target on our back all year.”

He praised his teammates, “Family forever, I can’t be more proud you," while Swift blew kisses from the crowd.

Kelce ended by belting “you gotta fight for your right...."

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers (25-19) in Las Vegas. The game was Swift's 13th appearance this season. With her cheering from the stands, the Chiefs had a record of 10-3.

Swift watched the game from the suite of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. He welcomed her before kickoff. She was shown a handful of times reacting to plays, celebrating with her friends and winning a drinking game.

Also seen in the packed box were Kelce's and Swift's families, celebrities and close friends. Swift's group included "Karma" collaborator Ice Spice, actress Blake Lively, designer Ashley Avignone, friends Miles and Keleigh Teller, and "Snow On The Beach" co-singer Lana Del Rey. Swift's mom Andrea, dad Scott and brother Austin, and Kelce's mom Donna, dad Ed, brother Jason and sister-in-law Kylie were also there. Paul McCartney stopped by in the fourth quarter.

But the fairy tale doesn't end here. Presumably it will continue in stadiums around the world as Taylor Swift continues the international leg of her Eras Tour.

