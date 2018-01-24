Love, Simon: New UK trailer

Nick Robinson stars as Simon, whose path to true love is less than smooth as he tries to guess the identity of the anonymous classmate he's fallen for online and grapples with how to tell his family and friends he's gay.





Love, Simon also stars Katherine Langford, Alexandra Shipp, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Miles Heizer, Keiynan Lonsdale, Logan Miller, Jennifer Garner, Josh Duhamel and Tony Hale and is directed by Greg Berlanti. The film is an adaptation of Becky Albertalli’s bestselling 2015 YA novel Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda.





Love, Simon is coming out April 6 2018.





