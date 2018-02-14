‘Love’ Season 3 Trailer: The Final Season Promises that Romance ‘Is Never Boring’ — Watch

The story of Mickey (Gillian Jacobs) and Gus (Paul Rust) is finally coming to an end. The two have been on an up-and-down ride throughout the first two seasons of “Love,” their relationship serving as an honest and down-to-earth look at dating and all its complications. Season 2 left them in a situation that was equally promising and uncertain, and only time will tell whether the two will last as a couple — because in Season 3, their lives are as chaotic as ever.

Relationship status aside, the laughs are sure to continue in the final season. “I am really excited about the third season,” co-creator Judd Apatow said in a December 2017 press release from Netflix. “I think it is our sweetest, funniest season and ends our story in a beautiful way.”

“We couldn’t have hoped for better companions to go on this journey…with than the incomparable Judd Apatow, Gillian Jacobs, Paul Rust, Lesley Arfin and the rest of the fantastic cast and crew who have brought this special series to life,” Cindy Holland, the Vice President of Original Programming, said in the same press release. “Over three seasons, viewers around the world have laughed, cringed, and cried with Mickey and Gus, and we are excited to share this concluding journey with their fans.”

Just as important a question is where show-within-a-show “Witchita” will go from here (and is that a shot of the “Waterworld” Live Stunt Show at Universal Studios?).

Netflix will release the third and final season on March 9, 2018. Until then, watch the trailer for the final season below, as well as the official poster and some new stills from the upcoming season.

