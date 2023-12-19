‘Love Lies Bleeding’ Trailer: Kristen Stewart Seduces a Bodybuilder in Queer Romance Thriller

Kristen Stewart is getting down and dirty for the upcoming queer romance thriller “Love Lies Bleeding.”

The actress plays a gym employee who becomes romantically entangled with a bisexual bodybuilder (Katy O’Brian) in the sophomore directorial effort from “Saint Maud” director Rose Glass. Glass directs the film using a script she cowrote with Weronika Tofilska. “Love Lies Bleeding” premieres at 2024 Sundance in the Midnight section.

“Love Lies Bleeding” is a billed as an “off-the-wall, rambunctious lesbian love story” set in a suburban small town that has a “heightened Americana sensibility.”

The official synopsis reads: “Reclusive gym manager Lou (Stewart) falls hard for Jackie (O’Brian), an ambitious bodybuilder headed through town to Vegas in pursuit of her dream. But their love ignites violence, pulling them deep into the web of Lou’s criminal family.”

“Love Lies Bleeding” is a co-production between A24 and Film4. Dave Franco, Jena Malone, and Ed Harris also star.

Glass previously won the Best Debut Director award at the British Independent Film Awards for 2019’s “Saint Maud.” Production for “Love Lies Bleeding” wrapped in 2022, with Lionsgate acquiring UK distribution rights for the film. A24 produceed alongside Andrea Cornwell for Lobo Films and Oliver Kassman for Escape Plan Productions.

In addition to “Love Lies Bleeding,” Stewart also appears in the upcoming “Love Me,” which will debut in the U.S. Dramatic Competition section of Sundance. The Oscar-nominated actress will be honored with the Visionary Award during the Opening Night gala.

“We are thrilled to honor the immensely talented Kristen Stewart at our Opening Night Gala,” Joana Vicente, Sundance Institute CEO, said. “Kristen’s captivating performances across a wide, diverse body of work make her a truly unique talent. With over ten Sundance films under her belt, she has always remained committed to the art of independent cinema. We are excited to welcome her back to the festival and can’t wait to see what she has in store for our 40th year.”

Stewart will also be making her directorial debut with the adaptation of memoir “The Chronology of Water” starring Imogen Poots; Ridley Scott will produce the film.

“Love Lies Bleeding” premieres March 8. Check out the trailer below.

