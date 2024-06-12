‘Love and Hip Hop’ star was just arrested outside club in Miami. Here’s what we know

Tommie Lee’s recent night out at the club didn’t end well.

The ex “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” castmate, whose real name is Atasha Jefferson, was arrested in the wee hours of Monday outside LIV.

According to the Miami Beach Police Department, at a little after 2 a.m. Jefferson was standing outside the nightclub located inside the Fontainebleau hotel when she got into an argument with another individual.

The arrest affidavit obtained by the Miami Herald states that the 39-year-old rapper attempted to hand an item to the man and he refused it.

Things escalated quickly with the defendant becoming “aggressive” and cursing.

Jefferson allegedly became so agitated that she told the victim that she would have him “shot up,” and poked him in the face, says the report.

The victim restrained her until police arrived, say cops, who were able to corroborate his story by viewing hotel surveillance footage of the scuffle.

Jefferson, who listed a Miami address, was booked on a battery charge at the Turner Guilfield Knight Correctional Center. She was briefly held on $1,000 bond, court records say.

The entertainer did not comment on the matter on her social media, but her latest Instagram post shows her doing charity work for the 305 community the following day.

In a video on her timeline, Jefferson is seen delivering pizzas to Miami Bridge Youth and Family Services with Broward rapper Melody Rackz.

“Believe life’s struggles are about helping others miss some of the mistakes you made,” says Jefferson’s post. “Share your story while learning and growing from it yourself.”