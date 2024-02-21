"Love Is Blind" Season 6 Is The Wildest One Yet, And We Haven't Even Seen Every Episode Yet

Season 6 of Love Is Blind has audiences HOOKED!

Here's what Twitter has to say so far:

1.

absolutely me to every man who has ever fumbled me #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/wbMBDsWEGg — aimee amaris (@aimeeamaris) February 19, 2024

Netflix / Twitter: @aimeeamaris

2.

This is how Clay be talkin to AD #loveisblind pic.twitter.com/WOYPJBWifc — Fat Faizon Lie (@iStay_Trickin) February 20, 2024

Fox / Twitter: @iStay_Trickin

3.

“Do men wear rings?!” - a man who is going to cheat #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/TVrK7RpaXS — Antoinette “Asst (To The) Regional Manager” Childs (@TheFancyFriend) February 19, 2024

Megan Thee Stallion / Instagram Live /Twitter: @TheFancyFriend

4.

20th Century Fox / Twitter: @trinawatters

5.

Complex / Twitter: @gabriellelouden

6.

When Jaremy said “my opinion [on abortion] as a man is I shouldn’t have an opinion on what a woman does with her body” IKTR!!!! #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlindS6 pic.twitter.com/YaUbjVjoyd — ♉️ cuntry superstar 👽😈 (@RobynDMarley_) February 15, 2024

Fox / Twitter: @RobynDMarley_

7.

Jimmy when a woman in her late 20s/early 30s has been married before or had a baby#LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/jlcgvDlWGQ — T (@trinawatters) February 14, 2024

Sabrina Brier / TikTok / Twitter: @trinawatters

8.

Bravo / Twitter: @msTKbaby

9.

Warner Bros. / Twitter: @trinawatters

10.

Nickelodeon / Twitter: @PaudelShweta

11.

Telling your fiancé to “bean dip” or flick another woman’s breast is weird like WTF Laura? Something about these antebellum bleached demons objectifying AD is making me VERY uncomfortable #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlindS6 pic.twitter.com/vzbHeaVbVP — ♉️ cuntry superstar 👽😈 (@RobynDMarley_) February 15, 2024

Bravo / Twitter: @RobynDMarley_

12.

“I wouldn’t even let you get out of shape. If you were out of shape I would tell you”AD RUNNNNNNN SIS THIS MAN IS BADDD NEWSSSS #loveisblind pic.twitter.com/cwqz8QAVjX — elizabeth grace 🫀 (@egfarish) February 19, 2024

Disney Channel / Twitter: @egfarish

13.

the women realizing they’re being told the same thing without sharing who their man is#LoveisBlind #LoveisBlindS6 pic.twitter.com/ycJI9t2jBI — T (@trinawatters) February 14, 2024

VH1 / Twitter: @trinawatters

14.

Casting setting Matthew loose on these innocent women: #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/RCQ5e5Ca34 — Gabby (@GabbyDabbyDoo) February 14, 2024

Peacock / Twitter: @GabbyDabbyDoo

15.

I think one of the funniest parts of #LoveIsBlind is that they insist showing someone's job title in almost every scene.There will be an intense breakup scene and then they'll just put up"𝐋𝐚𝐮𝐫𝐚: 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐫" — Alex Predhome (@Predamame) February 17, 2024

Twitter: @Predamame

16.

This season has the potential to become the messiest season EVER #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/Ajgci4PMAJ — Ama (@amackieee) February 15, 2024

We TV / Twitter: @amackieee

17.

Trevor talking about tapping the bracelet and Chelsea ain’t even wearing hers. #loveisblind pic.twitter.com/8SEA2XdrSb — cinnamon girl (@rac7950) February 15, 2024

NBC / Twitter: @rac7950

18.

This is exactly how I imagine the Love Is Blind producers are when they’re back in that editing room 🤣🤣 #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlindS6 pic.twitter.com/KEO8ScmfaG — Amanda Sports (@amandajoysports) February 18, 2024

NorthSouth Productions / Twitter: @amandajoysports

19.

Nah it needs to hurry up and be Wednesday #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/MSb7ht6Wzk — BRING OUT THE OLIVES! (@BeckDeeMyG) February 19, 2024

Comedy Central / Twitter: @BeckDeeMyG

New episodes of Love Is Blind will be available on Netflix on Feb. 21. Let the hilarity continue!