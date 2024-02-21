"Love Is Blind" Season 6 Is The Wildest One Yet, And We Haven't Even Seen Every Episode Yet

BuzzFeed
·3 min read

Season 6 of Love Is Blind has audiences HOOKED!

Here's what Twitter has to say so far:

1.

Netflix / Twitter: @aimeeamaris

2.

Fox / Twitter: @iStay_Trickin

3.

Megan Thee Stallion / Instagram Live /Twitter: @TheFancyFriend

4.

20th Century Fox / Twitter: @trinawatters

5.

Complex / Twitter: @gabriellelouden

6.

Fox / Twitter: @RobynDMarley_

7.

Sabrina Brier / TikTok / Twitter: @trinawatters

8.

Bravo / Twitter: @msTKbaby

9.

Warner Bros. / Twitter: @trinawatters

10.

Nickelodeon / Twitter: @PaudelShweta

11.

Bravo / Twitter: @RobynDMarley_

12.

Disney Channel / Twitter: @egfarish

13.

VH1 / Twitter: @trinawatters

14.

Peacock / Twitter: @GabbyDabbyDoo

15.

Twitter: @Predamame

16.

We TV / Twitter: @amackieee

17.

NBC / Twitter: @rac7950

18.

NorthSouth Productions / Twitter: @amandajoysports

19.

Comedy Central / Twitter: @BeckDeeMyG

New episodes of Love Is Blind will be available on Netflix on Feb. 21. Let the hilarity continue!