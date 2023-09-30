'Love is Blind' Season 5 star Taylor confesses JP's comments about her makeup were 'hurtful'

Spoiler alert: The following contains details through Episode 6 of Netflix's "Love is Blind."

Taylor Rue and Jared Pierce (aka JP) made it out of the “Love is Blind” pods in new Season 5 Netflix episodes (now streaming), but their relationship couldn't survive past the first few days of their engagement.

Seemingly at the crux of their breakup was a conversation about 30-year-old firefighter JP not liking Taylor’s dolled up appearance when they met. This made him act awkwardly over the next few days of their Mexican vacation, says Taylor, a 25-year-old teacher.

“It felt like you were fake,” JP admits in Episode 6, referring to her looks in an Episode 3 reveal. “You had (a) caked-up face, fake eyelashes. I’m being honest, and I’m sorry that’s so hard to hear.”

Earlier this month, USA TODAY spoke with Taylor for a deep dive into this argument.

Taylor from ‘Love is Blind’: JP calling her appearance ‘fake’ was ‘hurtful’

“It was hurtful,” Taylor tells USA TODAY about JP's criticism of her makeup.

“I was also really confused, because I don't know how you can completely change because of the way someone looks," she says. "We did build that really strong emotional connection. (But) there's no way that he's completely different because of the way I look.”

In Episode 6, Taylor confronts JP about not being where they should be as a couple. “What changed after the pods, then?” Taylor asks him in bed.

“I understand that you tried to present yourself and look as best you could, but I feel like if you would’ve presented yourself like this, without any makeup, it would’ve been better,” JP tells her. Later, he adds: “That’s what started the whole awkwardness. Just don’t wear makeup,” he says.

“I’m going to do what I wanna do,” Taylor responds.

“How is that so bad that I don’t want you to wear makeup?” he asks. “99% of women would love to hear that.”

JP ‘could have gone about it in a different manner’, Taylor says

Although Taylor showed up to the reveal in full glam — a floor-length dress, heels, a deep side-part hairstyle, lip gloss and fake eyelashes — she doesn’t appear done-up days later, when the couple is getting to know each other at a Mexican resort.

“It was hurtful, because I took so long to get ready that day,” Taylor says of meeting JP in person for the first time. “And I thought I looked so good that to be told that basically I didn't look good or it was too much or whatever, he could have gone about it in a different manner. I also think that it was an excuse. There's got to be more to it."

The day after their argument, JP tells Taylor he thinks they can work through their issues. But Taylor disagrees.

“The way I felt about you in the pods, I could’ve spent the rest of my life with you. And here, it’s just completely different,” she tells him. “You’re not the person I fell in love with.”

JP later apologizes for how things went down: “I’m sorry. Sorry I made you feel that way,” he says.

“Love is Blind” episodes 8-9 premiere Oct. 6. The finale is due Oct. 13.

