Love Is Blind 's Jarrette Jones and Iyanna McNeely Are Divorcing

Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones are no longer two peas in the same pod.



Nearly six months after Love is Blind viewers watched the couple—who connected in the pods during the show's second season—tie the knot during the finale, the pair announced their split in a joint statement.



"After much thought, we're saddened to share that we have separated and will begin the process of divorcing," their message, shared to their respective Instagram accounts Aug. 17, read. "While we have love for each other, our lives are going in different directions, and that's okay. Coming to this decision was far from easy and we will always wish each other the absolute best."



Their statement continued, "We hope you all will give us some space as we close this chapter of our lives. Thank you to our close friends and family for loving us both through our experience."



Giving a shoutout to the show, the couple went on to thank Netflix "for this unforgettable opportunity and support."

Added the former couple, "Each of you have brought overwhelming love and joy into our lives. This experience has taught us so much about ourselves, vulnerability and more. We don't regret a single thing."

Viewers had a front row seat to Iyanna and Jarrette's love story when Love Is Blind season 2 premiered earlier this year. After the couple experienced their share of ups and downs (which included Jarrette being torn between Iyanna and other contestant, Mallory), love appeared to conquer all by the time they wed during the series' end.



During the second season's reunion—which aired in March—the pair reflected on their ongoing romance since the show's end, sharing that they were still in wedded bliss.

