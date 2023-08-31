Love Is In The Air
Dana Randall is an ultra-committed pilot for non-profit air service, Fullerton Airways, located in picturesque Far North Queensland. Along with her father Jeff and mechanic BFF Nikki, the small team works together to provide the essential air services the local island communities relies on. When London based ITCM Financial representative William is sent to Fullerton Airways to review the organisation’s financials, Dana welcomes him, aware that they rely heavily on his company’s subsidies. What D