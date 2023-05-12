'Love Again': Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan share the rom-commiest moments from their own lives

Sam Heughan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in 'Love Again' (Photo: Liam Daniel/Sony Pictures Entertainment/Courtesy Everett Collection)

From her Miss World 2000 crowning to her expansive Bollywood career to success in Hollywood in projects like Quantico and Baywatch, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has built a passionate fanbase.

Same goes for Sam Heughan after six seasons of being the lead heartthrob on Starz’s popular time-hopping historical drama Outlander.

They join forces the romantic comedy Love Again — Chopra Jonas as a children’s author mourning the death of her fiancé and Heughan as the entertainment journalist she’s unknowingly texting on her late love’s phone number. (Eventually helping them come together: Pop star Céline Dion, whom Heughan’s journo is profiling, playing herself and performing the songs on the soundtrack.)

Their chemistry is palpable — even if the actors admit you can never quite predict these things.

“I always go in with the hope,” Chopra Jonas told us in a recent interview where she was joined by Heughan (watch above). “You know, Sam has an incredible career as a prolific actor, has done so much amazing work before, and has an incredible fan following. And that the only way he probably got there is because he is a nice guy and knows his job.

“He’s just so professional and lovely to work with, and he’s just charming on set and joyous and happy and positive. And that just makes for circumstances for lovely scenes to happen.”

Returns Heughan: “Pri is someone I’ve admired for a long time. … I just knew the first day, I mean, there’s some anticipation. I was nervous about how it was going to go and as soon as we started working, we just realized that we have the same ethos and, and the same humor I think as well.”

“I’m funnier, but sure,” Chopra Jonas cracks.

“Marginally funnier, and also competitive,” Heughan laughs back.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas attend the Met Gala on May 1, 2023 in New York City. (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for the Met Museum/Vogue)

As you can tell, even their interview is rom-commy. So what are the rom-commiest moments from their own lives?

“Your life is a rom-com,” Heughan tells Chopra Jonas.

“Oh, you could say that,” she agrees. “I've had many rom-com moments. My wedding [to Nick Jonas, who makes a hilarious cameo in Love Again] was one of them. I feel like it was really something made out of the movies. Even I felt that. And I was in it.”

Story continues

Heughan also reminds his co-star how she and Jonas first met.

“Slid into my DMs,” she says. “So rom-com right there.”

“And I’m trying to write my life like a rom-com,” proclaims Heughan. “I’m going to DM the hell out of everyone.”

Love Again is now playing.

Watch the trailer: