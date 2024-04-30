Louisville filmmaker releases movie on Ohio River to Kentucky

This Louisville-based filmmaker is uncovering the mysteries of the Ohio River in her most recent film.

Titled "This Is The Ohio," the one-hour production stretches nearly 1,000 miles, revealing the lengthy history and awe-inspiring beauty of the vast body of water, and it comes out soon.

According to a news release from Ohio River Way, Morgan C. Atkinson's film "This Is The Ohio" premiers at 5 p.m. on Monday, May 6, on Kentucky Educational Television. Lasting about an hour, the film spans over 980 miles, showing the landscapes and scenery from a perspective that the viewer typically isn't familiar with.

Purtis Cosby, 71, paused on the waterfront in Henderson, Ky. While on a two mile bike ride, as a barge was pushed up the Ohio river. June 19, 2019

“I questioned the river’s true identity. I asked, ‘Is it solely a commercial highway essential to the economic well-being of the United States? Or is it a natural wonderwater providing incredible opportunities for recreational users? How about its status as America’s second most endangered waterway," Atkinson said. "I found the answers to be in all of the above.”

Louisville-based filmmaker premiers documentary about Ohio River

Atkinson's documentary features an interview with Morgan McGarvey, former Democratic state senator and current representative for the 3rd congressional district, with the belief the Ohio River is significantly underfunded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

“The Ohio River is the largest body of water in America that doesn’t currently receive Federal funding. That’s got to change,” said McGarvey. “Having a clean river is essential. A major effort I am working on as co-chair of the Ohio River Caucus is to make sure the Ohio River is getting the resources it needs, that it deserves.”

It is also a prominent water source for over 5 million people, said Michael Washburn, executive director of Kentucky Waterways Alliance. “Morgan's film deftly showcases this past while eloquently arguing that the restoration of the Ohio River is necessary for a sustainable future. This message is as important as it is timely as organizations likeours are working to secure federal support for Ohio River restoration.”

