Louisiana-themed ride to open at Walt Disney World Resort this June

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, a new Walt Disney World Resort attraction, will open on June 28, 2024.

According to Disney, the ride will take guests on a musical adventure picking up after the events of the film “The Princess and the Frog.”

“You’ll join Princess Tiana on an adventure through the bayou as she prepares to host a one-of-a-kind celebration during Mardi Gras season where everyone is welcome. Along the way, you will see some familiar faces, make new friends and travel through the bayou into the next chapter of Tiana’s story,” Disney said.

According to Disney, the family of Leah Chase, the woman who inspired the idea for Princess Tiana, saw the attraction in person and was invited to be some of the first people to ride it when it opens.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will also have a 50-foot drop.

