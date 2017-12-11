Louis CK is buying back the rights to I Love You, Daddy

From Digital Spy

Louis CK is reportedly buying back the rights to his film I Love You, Daddy.

Distributor The Orchard had initially bought the worldwide rights to the movie for $5 million after it impressed at the Toronto Film Festival, but it dropped the release after CK faced a number of allegations of sexual misconduct.

A deal is being hammered out that will see all rights returned to the comedian, The Hollywood Reporter says.

It adds that the distributor, which is wholly owned by Sony, won't have to pick up the tab for its marketing campaign, which apparently included sending out 12,000 For Your Consideration screeners ahead of awards season.

View photos Photo credit: Mike Coppola / Getty More

I Love You, Daddy stars CK alongside Chloë Grace Moretz, Pamela Adlon, John Malkovich, Rose Byrne, Charlie Day and Helen Hunt and was originally due for release in November.

As with much of CK's material, the film was not without its controversy even prior to the allegations against the comedian.

View photos Photo credit: The Orchard More

Its plot sees a 17-year-old ( Moretz) fall for a 68-year-old filmmaker (Malkovich).

After the allegations against CK were made public, Netflix cancelled a planned stand-up special, while HBO and FX also cut ties with him.

Despite initially refusing to comment on the allegations, CK later admitted that they were true in a full statement.

"The power I had over these women is that they admired me. And I wielded that power irresponsibly," he said.

"I've brought pain to my family, my friends, my children and their mother, I have spent my long and lucky career talking and saying anything I want. I will now step back and take a long time to listen."

Want up-to-the-minute entertainment news and features? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @digitalspy Twitter account and you're all set.

You Might Also Like