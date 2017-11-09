Louis C.K. fallout: 'I Love You, Daddy' release plan under 'review' amid misconduct allegations

The distributor of Louis C.K.’s latest movie is reconsidering the release plan for I Love You, Daddy in the wake of a New York Times report that five women have accused the comedian of sexual misconduct. The dark comedy had been set to open in limited release on Nov. 17, with distribution handled by the Orchard.

In a statement, the indie film company said, “In light of the allegations concerning Louis C.K. referenced in today’s New York Times, we are cancelling tonight’s premiere of I Love You, Daddy. There is never a place for the behavior detailed in these allegations. As a result, we are giving careful consideration to the timing and release of the film and continuing to review the situation.”

C.K. had been set to appear on tonight’s edition of CBS’ The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, but that was tabled late Wednesday once it became widely known that the Times story would be published on Thursday. The film’s premiere in New York City, scheduled to take place on Thursday night, was also scrapped.

I Love You, Daddy was shot secretly over the summer. Rights to the black-and-white film were picked up out of the Toronto International Film Festival for $5 million. The film has generated controversy since it first screened for critics because its plot revolves around an inter-generational romance. It centers on a lascivious director (John Malkovich) who falls for the teenage daughter (Chloë Grace Moretz) of a television producer (C.K.).

According to the Times report C.K. repeatedly asked women he encountered in work-related environments to watch him masturbate. Through a publicist, C.K. declined to answer any questions.

