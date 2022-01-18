The post Louie Anderson in Hospital Battling Cancer appeared first on Consequence.

Louie Anderson is in the hospital battling an aggressive form of cancer, TMZ reports.

The veteran comedian has been diagnosed with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), the most common form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma among adults. It affects B-cells, a type of a white blood cell that help produce antibodies. While DLBCL is aggressive, it is also very beatable, according to data compiled by the American Cancer Society.

His exact condition is unknown, but his rep Glenn Schwartz said that Anderson is resting comfortably.

The 68-year-old standup and actor is known for the animated series Life with Louie, for which he won a Daytime Emmy, the FX show Baskets, which earned him a Primetime Emmy, and most recently, a recurring role on Search Party. His last book, Hey Mom: Stories for My Mother, But You Can Read Them Too, was published in 2018.

Wren Graves

