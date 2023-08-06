The post Lostprophets Singer Ian Watkins Taken Hostage and Brutally Stabbed in Prison: Report appeared first on Consequence.

Former Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins, who is currently imprisoned for multiple sex offenses and pedophilia crimes, was taken hostage by fellow inmates and brutally stabbed and beaten, according to The Mirror. He is reported to be fighting for his life.

The disgraced UK rocker is roughly 10 years into a 29-year sentence after pleading guilty to multiple counts of engaging in sex with minors. Among his many heinous charges was the attempted sexual assault of a baby.

Per The Mirror‘s report, the now 46-year-old Watkins was taken hostage on Saturday morning (August 5th) by three fellow prisoners who brutally beat and stabbed him. He was eventually freed by prison guards and treated in an ambulance outside HMP Wakefield prison, where he is serving his sentence.

The Mirror cites a source as saying, “He was found by officers after being held hostage and battered on Saturday morning. He’s in a life-threatening condition and there are fears he could die. If he survives, he’ll have been very lucky.”

A spokesperson for the prison stated, “Police are investigating an incident which took place on Saturday at HMP Wakefield. We are unable to comment further while the police investigate.”

Lostprophets hit it big with their 2004 sophomore album, Start Something, featuring the No. 1 alternative-rock single “Last Train Home.” The band broke up in 2013 in the wake of the horrific charges against Watkins, with the other members eventually forming the new band No Devotion with Thursday singer Geoff Rickly.

Heavy Consequence Staff

