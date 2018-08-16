    'The loss of Aretha Franklin is a blow for everybody who loves real music': Fellow legends, famous fans mourn Queen of Soul's death

    Aretha Franklin performs at the Elton John AIDS Foundation gala on Nov. 7, 2017, in New York City. (Photo: Nicholas Hunt/WireImage)

    The music industry and fans everywhere are mourning the loss of the inimitable Queen of Soul. Aretha Franklin passed away Thursday at age 76 at her Detroit home, surrounded by family and friends.

    Tributes immediately started pouring in from those who were lucky enough to know Franklin and those who admired and appreciated all that the legend did for the music industry. Elton John declared Franklin’s death a “blow for everybody who loves real music.”

    Clive Davis, who executive-produced many of her successful records after she left Atlantic Records in 1979, mourned the loss of his longtime friend and collaborator.

    President Trump called Franklin “a great woman.”

    Hillary Clinton tweeted, “She deserves not only our RESPECT but also our lasting gratitude for opening our eyes, ears and hearts.”

    While Diana Ross said she’s “sitting in prayer” for Franklin’s spirit.

    John Legend declared Franklin “the greatest vocalist I’ve ever known.”

    See more reactions from Chris Rock, Paul McCartney, Barbara Streisand, Kate Hudson, Carole King, and more below:

    RIP, Aretha.

