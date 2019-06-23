Los Angeles Rams Coach Sean McVay Engaged to Model Girlfriend Veronika Khomyn

Congratulations to Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay!

McVay, who earned the distinction of becoming the youngest coach in NFL history to reach the Super Bowl this year, has gotten engaged to girlfriend Veronika Khomyn.

Khomyn, a model from Ukraine, first revealed the exciting news on Saturday in a sweet post shared to her Instagram Story.

“Can’t wait to call him my husband,” she wrote alongside a short video, during which McVay, 33, leaned in to give her a kiss on the cheek while she showed off her diamond sparkler.

Although the details of how the NFL coach popped the question remain unknown, the proposal occurred while the pair were vacationing in France.

Hours later, the model went on to share videos of the couple jumping off a boat into the water.

(L-R) Sean McVay and Veronika Khomyn | Veronika Khomyn/Instagram More

RELATED: What to Know About the NFL’s Youngest Coach, Sean McVay of the L.A. Rams

According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, the lovebirds met somewhere between 2011 and 2013 while he served as a coach for the Washington Redskins and she was a student at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia.

Khomyn is a model from Ukraine and has racked up a large social media following on Instagram, where she frequently posts pictures and videos of her and her sweetheart.

Always supportive, Khomyn frequently attends Rams games and has been known to affectionately refer to her love as “McBae.”

Taking things one step further, the model proudly wore a “McBae” shirt during the playoffs this year, which featured a cartoon version of the coach’s face.

McVay became the youngest head coach in modern NFL history when he was hired by the Rams in 2016, when he was just 30 years old.

At the time, the team had not seen a winning season since 2003. That year they ended their regular season with an 11-5 record and advanced to the Super Bowl playoffs, where they were defeated by the Atlanta Falcons.

Two years later, the team made it all the way to the big game, before losing to the New England Patriots.