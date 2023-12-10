Los Angeles Film Critics Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)

The Los Angeles Film Critics Association is announcing winners for the best films and performances of 2023.

After Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” won the National Board of Review and New York Film Critics Awards for best film, all eyes are on the California journalists to see if they will opt for something else or continue the lovefest for one of cinema’s most adored auteurs.

Last year, the West Coast organization had two films tied for its top prize. Todd Field’s psychological drama “Tár” and the eventual best picture-winning dramedy “Everything Everywhere All at Once” from the Daniels.

Since 2000, only four of LAFCA’s selections for best picture failed to garner an Oscar nod for best picture — “About Schmidt” (2002), “American Splendor” (2003), “WALL-E” (2008) and “Small Axe” (2020). In the same timeframe, five films have gone on to win the Oscar for best picture: “The Hurt Locker” (2009), “Spotlight” (2015), “Moonlight” (2016), “Parasite” (2019) and last year’s “Everything Everywhere.”

This marks the second year for gender-neutral acting categories by the critics’ group. Three out of the four acting winners last year received Oscar noms — Bill Nighy (“Living”), Cate Blanchett (“Tár”) and Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere”) — with Dolly DeLeon’s work in “Triangle of Sadness” failing to make the cut.

The honorees will be celebrated at the annual banquet on Jan. 13, 2024.

The full list of winners (as they’re announced) is below.

Los Angeles Film Critics Association Winners

Best Picture:

Runner-up:

Best Director:

Runner-up:

Leading Performances:

Runners-up:

Supporting Performances:

Runners-up:

Best Screenplay:

Runner-up:

Best Cinematography:

Runner-up:

Best Editing:

Runner-up:

Best Production Design:

Runner-up:

Best Music Score:

Runner-up:

Best Foreign Language:

Runner-up:

Best Documentary/Non-Fiction Film:

Runner-up:

Best Animation:

Runner-up:

New Generation Award:

Douglas Edwards Experimental Film Prize:

Career Achievement Award: Agnieszka Holland

