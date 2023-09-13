Los Angeles City Council acts to save Marilyn Monroe’s last home from demolition

The Los Angeles City Council has acted to save Marilyn Monroe’s final home from demolition.

The council voted on Friday 8 September to begin a process that would make the Brentwood-based home a historical and cultural monument, according to Reuters. The decision ultimately halted the demolition of the home, which fans have continued to visit and leave flowers at nearly 60 years after Monroe’s death.

The motion to preserve the Spanish Colonial-style house was first introduced by Councilwoman Traci Park, and approved unanimously by the council, according to Park’s spokesperson, Jamie Paige.

Reuters also noted that, in response to the vote, Los Angeles’ Board of Building and Safety Commissioners immediately removed a demolition permit that had been issued. Paige also added that when she visited the house on 7 September, before the council voted, no work on it had been done.

The property is the last home that Monroe ever owned, as she died of an overdose six months later, on 4 August 1962.

The four-bedroom house was first discovered on a relatively quiet street in Brentwood, after Monroe’s death. Outside of the house, there’s also a kidney-shaped pool and towering palm trees.

As noted by The Economic Times, the 2,900 square-foot home was originally built in 1929 and was independently owned by Monroe. The movie star reportedly paid $75,000 for the property in the 1960s.

Glory of the Snow LLC went on to buy the property in 2017, before selling it to Andrew Sahure of th Glory of Snow Trust for $8.35m.

Regarding the next steps to save the space from demolition, the Office of Historic Resources to study and access the space, as noted by The Economic Times. After that, there’d be a further assessment before the home is nominated as a “City Historic-Cultural Monument.”

During a press meet before the city council’s vote on Friday, Park expressed how she’s a “defender of [the] city’s rich history and heritage,” before describing the impact that Monroe had on her fans.

“For people all over the world, Marilyn Monroe was more than just a movie icon,” she said. “Her story from her challenging childhood growing up in orphanages and foster homes to becoming a global sensation is a shining example of what it means to overcome adversity. Her path was full of obstacles, but she knew no limits, and she left an indelible mark on Hollywood and the entire world.”