Lori Loughlin's Daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose Giannulli 'Not Currently Enrolled' at USC

Lori Loughlin‘s daughters are not currently enrolled at the University of Southern California amid the actress’ ties to the ongoing college admissions scandal.

In a statement to PEOPLE on Monday, the USC Registrar confirmed that “Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella Rose Giannulli are not currently enrolled.”

“We are unable to provide additional information because of student privacy laws,” the USC Registrar added.

A rep for Loughlin did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The news comes two months after the sisters made headlines in early August when reports surfaced claiming that they had both been kicked out of their sorority at the University of Southern California.

Olivia Jade Giannulli (left), Lori Loughlin, and Isabella Rose Giannulli | Gabriel Olsen/Getty

A representative from Bella’s sorority, Kappa Kappa Gamma, later told PEOPLE that those reports were untrue and that Bella, 21, “remains an active member of the Delta Tau chapter of Kappa Kappa Gamma.”

As for Olivia Jade, 20, the rep said she was never kicked out because she was never a Kappa to begin with, as she “did not complete the membership process.”

Currently, Loughlin, 55, and her husband Mossimo Giannulli are awaiting their trial after pleading not guilty.

Bella and Olivia Jade Giannulli | bella giannulli/instagram

On March 12, the U.S. attorney’s office in Massachusetts indicted actress Felicity Huffman, Loughlin and Giannulli in the shocking nationwide scam dubbed Operation Varsity Blues.

Nearly 50 other parents, coaches, exam proctors and admissions counselors are accused of actions such as paying for boosted SAT scores and lying about students’ athletic skills in order to gain them acceptance to elite colleges including Yale, Georgetown and Stanford.

Loughlin and Giannulli allegedly paid $500,000 to Rick Singer to falsely designate both her daughters as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team, though neither actually participated in the sport.

They previously declined a plea deal and currently await trial.

Mossimo Giannulli and Lori Loughlin | Donato Sardella/Getty Images for LACMA