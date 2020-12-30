Lori Loughlin Is ‘Stressed’ with Husband Mossimo Giannulli Still in Prison After Her Release

Lori Loughlin is feeling "relieved" to have completed her prison sentence earlier this week — but is still worried about her husband, Mossimo Giannulli.

"She is very relieved and happy to be home," a source tells PEOPLE of the Full House alum. "She has felt stressed about Mossimo, but got an update that he is doing okay."

Loughlin, 56, was released from a federal correctional facility in Dublin, California, on Monday morning after finishing her sentence for her involvement in the nationwide college admissions scandal. Giannulli, meanwhile, is still serving his five-month sentence at a federal prison in Lompoc, near Santa Barbara, after being booked on Nov. 19.

"[Giannulli] has also been isolated because of COVID," the insider adds. "This whole nightmare won't stop completely until Mossimo is released too. But Lori still seems positive. She spent yesterday with her girls and she is looking forward to the new year.”

Following her Dec. 28 release, a source told PEOPLE that Loughlin had a tearful reunion with daughters Olivia Jade Giannulli, 20, and Isabella Rose Giannulli, 21, whom she shares with her husband.

“It’s the end of a very long ordeal," the source said at the time.

A second insider added that the actress "seems beyond relieved that she can put her prison sentence behind her."

"It's the most stressful thing she has ever dealt with. She plans on spending New Year's with Olivia and Bella," the source said.

In May, Loughlin admitted to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, while her fashion designer husband pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and one count of honest services wire and mail fraud. The couple was caught up in the scandal in which more than 50 parents allegedly bribed their children's way into prestigious universities.

According to the criminal complaint against them, the couple was accused of paying $500,000 to Rick Singer and Key Worldwide Foundation to falsely designate Olivia and Isabella, as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team, even though neither ever participated in the sport.

On Aug. 21, a judge approved the couple’s plea deal, sentencing her to two months in jail, a $150,000 fine and 150 hours of community service, while Giannulli received five months in jail, a $250,000 fine and 250 hours of community service.

At the time that Loughlin had reported to prison on Oct. 30, a legal source close to the actress told PEOPLE that she had the option to report by Nov. 19 like Giannulli, but she decided to go early so she could be released by the end of the year.

"She had everything in order, so she decided a couple of days ago to report to prison," she source said. "She can put this behind her as she goes into 2021."