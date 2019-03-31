Lori Loughlin Stays Calm While Being Asked If She's 'Afraid of Going to Prison'

Lori Loughlin broke her silence on her alleged involvement in the alleged nationwide college admissions cheating scandal.

TMZ posted a video of actress, 54, as she was leaving a yoga class in Los Angeles on Saturday. In the video, Loughlin dodges questions about the scandal.

“I’m sorry, I can’t talk to you,” she said. “You can follow me around all day if you want, but I just can’t comment right now. But thank you for your time.”

She remained calm as the cameraman asked her, “Are you afraid of going to prison? Do you think you’ll re-establish your relationship with your daughters?”

Loughlin thanked the cameraman after he said he wished the best for her. “You have a beautiful day, thank you so much, thanks honey,” she replied.

Carrying a yoga mat and tan purse, the actress wore a pink athletic long sleeve top and grey leggings and accessorized with a pink visor and sunglasses that partially hid her face.

The video comes days after Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were spotted out for the first time since their indictment and arrest.

The couple was photographed in Orange County, California, on Thursday. Loughlin and Giannulli, 55, appeared tense as they sat and talked outside.

A source told PEOPLE that Loughlin, Giannulli and their daughters Olivia Jade, 19, and Isabella Rose, 20, were “laying low” at their house in Bel Air, California, in the wake of the scandal.

Loughlin and the fashion designer are set to appear in court on Wednesday to face a felony charge of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

“They can’t wait for the court hearing next week to be done with,” the source said. “It’s very hard for them to think about other things right now.”

“They are both feeling very stressed out,” the source added.

Loughlin and Giannulli are among a list of 50 people who have been indicted as part of an alleged nationwide scheme, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts.