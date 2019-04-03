Lori Loughlin Is All Smiles After Landing in Boston for College Admissions Scandal Court Appearance

The actress and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, will appear alongside Felicity Huffman in court on Wednesday.

Lori Loughlin is staying positive.

The Fuller House star was all smiles as she and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, touched down at Boston Logan International Airport, ahead of their scheduled court appearance for her alleged involvement in the college admissions scandal. The 54-year-old actress happily greeted people outside the airport on Tuesday, and even stopped to sign autographs and pose with fans.

Loughlin and Giannulli, as well as Felicity Huffman and others, are scheduled to appear in federal court in Boston on Wednesday after being charged with conspiracy to commit fraud. Loughlin and her husband allegedly paid bribes totaling $500,000 to have their two daughters -- 20-year-old Isabella and 19-year-old Olivia Jade -- designated as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team, despite not actually participating in the sport.

View photos Backgrid More

Loughlin had flown under the radar since the scandal broke, but made several appearances in public over the last week. When caught by paparrazzi leaving a yoga class in Brentwood on Saturday, the When Calls the Heart star politely replied to photographers.

"I'm sorry, I can't talk to you," Loughlin said, politely but firmly, in a video first published by TMZ. "You can follow me around all day if you want, but I just can't comment right now. But thank you for your time."

See Candace Cameron Bure's take on her co-star's drama in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin React to Lori Loughlin Cheating Scandal

'When Calls the Heart' EP Brian Bird Thanks Fans for 'Continuing Patience' Following Lori Loughlin Scandal

Lori Loughlin Shrugs Off Questions About College Admissions Scandal

Related Articles: