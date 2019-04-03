Lori Loughlin Signs Autographs Like It's A Red Carpet Before Court Date

Lori Loughlin stayed fan-friendly during her arrival in Boston for a court date involving charges she paid bribes to get her daughters into the University of Southern California.

The “Full House” star and her husband jetted to the city on Tuesday to prepare for a Wednesday court appearance, and the actress got a red carpet-style welcome at their hotel.

She signed about 20 autographs for fans, People reported.

Video posted by the Daily Mail shows Loughlin exclaiming “oh my goodness” at the reception as she signed items. A fan can be heard gushing about one of her movies.

Robert Schepis, an autograph collector, told People.com that Loughlin was “super friendly” and was “chatty and willing to sign autographs.”

Loughlin told the crowd “thanks for being such good fans,” Schepis said, adding that when he thanked her for being there despite the circumstances, she answered, “No, it’s OK.”

“Entertainment Tonight” reported that Loughlin was “all smiles” immediately after she and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, touched down at Logan International Airport.

The pair are appearing in court on charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. They’re accused of paying $500,000 so their daughters could fraudulently gain admission to USC by posing as crew recruits.

Felicity Huffman, the “Desperate Housewives” star also snared in the college admission bribery scandal, is scheduled to appear as well.